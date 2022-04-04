Members of the locat branch recently held their annual meeting and reported good progress on both membership and fund-raising activities.

The branch also announced it is also now looking for potential candidates for the 2023 District and Town Council elections.Also during the meeting the following officers were elected for the coming year: president, Counr Sid Dennis; chairman, Coun Dick Edginton; deputy chairman(policy and campaigning), Coun Carl Macey; deputy chairman (membership and finance), Coun Sue Blackburn; secretary, Mr John Cowpe; treasurer, Coun Julie Sadler; press and publicity officer, Mr John Cowpe; digital media officer, Mr Thomas Tuplin; Conservative Policy Forum chairman, Mr John Cowpe.