Carly Lovett was among the 38 people killed in Tunisia

Photographer and beauty blogger Carly Lovett, aged 24, from Gainsborough, who had recently become engaged to Liam Moore, was among 38 killed on June 26, 2015, by Seifeddine Rezgui at the Port El Kantaoui resort near Sousse.

He fired his Kalashnikov at sunbathers on the beach before entering the Hotel Rui Imperial Marhaba from the area around the swimming pool.

He continued shooting and threw grenades before he fled into the streets and was shot by police. Most of his victims were British.

Relatives of the British victims sought legal action following the coroner's findings following an inquest in 2017.

Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith ruled they were unlawfully killed and ruled against a finding of "neglect" by TUI, as well as the owners of the Riu Imperial Marhaba.

The judge said the gunman had been intent on killing as many tourists as he could and added that he has not found a direct ink between the response of armed officers in the area and the deaths.

A joint statement from TUI and the law firm Irwin Mitchell said: “The tragic events of June 26, 2015, in Tunisia shocked and devastated us all and changed the lives of those affected forever.

"TUI has always expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those caught up in the terrorist attack that day and continue to extend deepest sympathy.

“The claimants have fought tirelessly to understand how the attack happened and to seek to ensure that lessons have been learned so that other families are not affected by similar tragedy.

"TUI has worked collaboratively with the claimants and their representatives Irwin Mitchell, to reach a settlement without admission of liability or fault and in recognition of the wholly exceptional circumstances of the case, and in the hope that it will go some way to assisting the claimants.