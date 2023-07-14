A new report by Global Tourism Solutions has highlighted the record-breaking benefits of tourism in East Lindsey, with over £824million of economic impact in 2022 alone.

4.48million people visited East Lindsey in 2022, up 19%.

The findings showed the investment from tourists to be the highest since the data was first recorded in 2011, up from £633.58million in 2021 and beating the previous record of £733.46million in 2019.

The report also broke down the impact seen by the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which saw £219million of economic impact, and the District’s coastlines, with £626.5million of investment, a 31.1% increase from the previous year and also both new records for the areas.

In terms of visitors, the report found that 4.48million people visited East Lindsey in 2022, up 19%, with 1.92million staying in the District and over two and a half million visiting for the day.

Shopping and enjoying the local hospitality were the two most popular activities, with almost £173million spent in the District’s shops and over £163million in its cafes, restaurants, and bars.

8,918 tourism-related jobs were maintained and supported in East Lindsey throughout 2022, the third highest figure since 2011 and showing nearly a full recovery to the pre-pandemic levels of employment in the sector.

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for Market Towns and the Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “Tourism has always been such a fundamental part of our local economy in East Lindsey, so it’s fantastic to see that the economic impact of tourism to our District is rising and that the number of visitors growing all the time.

“With the launch of the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival we’re doing all we can to help put the spotlight on this stunning, unique area that is right on our doorsteps.”

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for The Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our wonderful coastline is getting the recognition it deserves.