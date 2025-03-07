Tower Gardens refurbishment in Skegness recognised in regional awards

The refurbishment of a Grade II listed park in Skegness has been recognised with a regional award.

Tower Gardens was Highly Commended in the Development of the Year (under £5m) category at the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce Greater Lincolnshire Construction and Property Awards in February.

The award, which was presented to members of the project team – including Heritage Lincolnshire, GF Tomlinson and Influence Landscape Planning and Design – comes after the historic and popular park underwent extensive works to restore it to its former glory.

This included the refurbishment of the railings around the pond, the pond pump reinstated, and improvements to accessibility through re-levelling and re-routing footpaths.

Tower Gardens in Skegness after the transformation.

In addition, sensory planting took place, with the works culminating in a community planting day taking place last spring.

The Tower Gardens refurbishment, which was funded through the Towns Fund, was informed by public feedback, with consultation taking place prior to works beginning to shape the plans.

The project was led by Skegness Town Council. Steve Larner, Town Clerk said: “This project was an important step towards delivering the long-term Masterplan for Tower Gardens.

"Skegness Town Council has been working hard to improve the much-loved open space in the centre of the Town and has contributed over

The community took part in a planting day.

£100,000 of its own resources by way of match funding, together with staff time leading and supporting the project. It is fantastic that the project has received regional recognition for the work done, adding to the appreciation from residents and visitors enjoying the gardens every day.”

Tracy Stringfellow, Chief Executive of Heritage Lincolnshire added: “The Tower Gardens regeneration has been a fantastic project to deliver alongside brilliant partners through the Connected Coast programme.

“ Not only has the deterioration of the pond and cascade been addressed, and accessibility improved through new pathways and sensory play equipment, but the masterplan will ensure future investment in the park preserves its special historic interest.

“The commendation from the Construction and Property Awards is very well deserved and our thanks go to Influence Landscape Planning and Design for highlighting the project through the awards.”

Community planting day in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

The Tower Gardens refurbishment took place as part of the wider Town Centre Transformation scheme which also offers grants to building owners to invest in their buildings so that they can restore or improve them.

Alisons is one property on Lumley Road which has recently benefitted from a series of external improvements through the scheme.

Currently through the scheme, shop front funds are available for buildings on Lumley Road and High Street but any applications need to be submitted as soon as possible to Heritage Lincolnshire - [email protected]

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast said: “Tower Gardens is a much loved and well used park, a space that has been popular with the community and visitors alike for many years.

“The refurbishment has added to the park’s appeal, whilst respecting its heritage, and it is fantastic to see that this work has now been recognised with an award.

“The Tower Gardens redevelopment is part of our wider commitment to improving Skegness town centre which is being realised through our Town Centre Transformation scheme that is improving buildings and public spaces.”

Shona Hatton, Director at Influence Landscape Panning & Design, said: “The conservation and enhancement of this Grade II listed Registered Park and garden has re-established Tower Gardens as one of Skegness’ primary green spaces.

"Our work, alongside our partners, has created a park that is now accessible for all, has new spaces for everyone to enjoy, planting to support the park and its wildlife, and some of its primary historic landscape features have been brought back to life.

This project was a very worthy winner of this accolade, and we are proud that a landscape project has been recognised in this way by the panel and wider construction industry.”