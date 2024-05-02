Town centre road to be closed for pedestrian barriars improvements in Skegness
The works along Lumley Road will add to the general improvements to the Town Centre, which have also seen new bins put in place.
Karen Cassar, assistant director for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are undertaking some works to the pedestrian barriers along Lumley Road.
“These will be starting at Argos, continuing along Lumley Road and near to the train station.
“Because of the nature of the barriers, and their location, a road closure will need to be in place for the duration of the programme. This is for the safety of the crew on-site, pedestrians and road users.
“We are undertaking this set of works overnight so as to minimise disruption to businesses and visitors to the town centre as much as possible.”
DATES AND TIMES
The works will begin from 7pm to 6am on Monday, May 13, and have a planned end date of Thursday, May 23, subject to suitable weather.
DIVERSION ROUTE
The signed diversion route will be; A52 Wainfleet Road, Berry Way, Lincoln Road, Roman Bank, Scarbrough Ave, Grand Parade and vice versa.
Karen Cassar added: “We will do our best to try and get these works completed as soon as possible. In the meantime, I would like to thank anyone who is affected by the barrier improvement work for their patience and understanding as we deliver this programme for the area.”
For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.