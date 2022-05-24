Town council aims to calm herbicide concerns

A resident who lives on Queen Street contacted the Horncastle News, raising concerns that Town Council employees were spraying weed killer on the pavements and garden boundaries, raising concerns for local wildlife and residents’ pets.

She said: “Isn't about time this old fashioned and dangerous practice was stopped after all it is 2022, well it is everywhere else in the country, Horncastle seems to be stuck in the 1950's when it was considered OK to spray poison everywhere.

“Why can't these employees use a hoe to get rid of the weeds, it is safe and cheaper, no chemicals to buy.”

In response, a spokesman for Horncastle Town Council aimed to reassure residents that the weed control is carried out by qualified and experienced operators using strictly regulated equipment which allows precision spot application to problem weeds without the danger of overspray.

“The use of weed killers on paved areas is standard practice throughout the country and is primarily completed to prolong the lifespan of the paved areas.

"Invasive perennial weeds can very quickly cause tarmac to break apart and lift or move modular paving causing health and safety trip hazards and expensive repairs to be required, something which highways authorities and residents alike are keen to avoid.”