Town Council brings back ‘Light Up Louth’ winter competition

The winner of last year’s competition in Dales Close, Louth.

The ‘Light Up Louth’ competition will recognise the time and effort some residents put into decorating their homes and it will offer prizes to those with the best exterior displays.

The competition is being run by the Floral Enhancement Working Group, and will be judged by the Mayor, councillor Darren Hobson, and the chairperson of the working group, Coun Sue Crew.

Judges will be looking for homes that shine bright with decorations that must be visible from the road. The top prize will be a £50 voucher.

To enter the competition, visit www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/light-up-louth. The closing date for nominations is noon on Wednesday December 8.