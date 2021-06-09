Town Crier welcomes customers to new Mablethorpe store

Town Crier David Summers (left), and pictured with shop owner Andrew Squires.

The Town Crier was accompanied by his wife and assistant for the day, Sue, and they welcomed potential customers to the new store.

Owner Andrew Squires was there to welcome visitors to the store, and there was already a queue of customers waiting to enter before the official 10am opening.

Squires Furnishings already has a popular store in Sutton on Sea, but this new store affords greater space in addition to the existing shop.

Andrew said: “We have been working very hard 7 days a week over the past year to plan and open our new Mablethorpe store.

“We would like to thank both our existing and new customers for their wonderful support and for coming along today.”