Town flushed with joy as St Lawrence Street toilet mural completed

The 'Welcome to Horncastle' mural painted on the walls of St Lawrence Street public toilets is now finished, with numerous residents all taking part in its creation.

The project, a partnership between East Lindsey District Council and Horncastle Town Council, has been created by graffiti artists ImageSkool, who were commissioned to work with the community to create the artwork, with funding from The Welcome Back Fund and The Might Creatives.

Two engagement days back in May gave the community chance to see what they would like to see on the mural, and the artwork was painted over May 28, 29 and 30.

The finished mural pays tribute to the town’s rich heritage, with a Roman soldier and wall, a Lancaster Bomber and a dog with a bandaged leg painted by nearby Vet on the Corner.

1. mhnp-15-06-22-toilet graffiti project 2.jpg The finished mural on the St Lawrence Street toilets. Photo: John Aron

2. mhnp-15-06-22-toilet graffiti project 4.jpg The finished mural on the St Lawrence Street toilets pays tribute to the town's Roman wall. Photo: John Aron

3. Harley Swain, age 13 Harley Swain, age 13, making his mark. Photo: John Aron

4. Sandra Wilkinson and David Hopper of Vet on the Corner Sandra Wilkinson and David Hopper of Vet on the Corner. Photo: David Dawson