Town rallies to give Lily the most perfect birthday

Last week, we brought you the awful news that little Lily Harley, who was given the all-clear from a rare brain tumour in October last year, but at a routine MRI scan it was found that the cancer had returned and there is nothing further that can be done.
Her godmother Brioney Johnson then set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the money to send Lily and her parents Josh Harley and Emily Morton on the trip of a lifetime to DisneyLand Paris while she is still well enough to go – which has raised a staggering £52,000 in just one week.
Advertisement
On top of that, the town has pulled together to give Lily the best party ever on Sunday for her fourth birthday, which saw many local businesses contributing and more than 300 toy unicorns donated to Lily’s party.
Advertisement
Little Louth play centre hosted the party, with Moon Orchid bakery provided her unicorn cake and Best Day Ever party supplies donating balloons.
Frosty the unicorn also made a special appearance at the party, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue also sent a fire engine for the children to enjoy.
Advertisement
Brioney said that Lily really enjoyed her party:
"She was a little overwhelmed to start with but once she got into the swing of it and was running around with her friends,” she said, “It was quite emotional for a lot of people and it was so nice to see her running around, and you couldn’t see there is anything wrong with her.”
Advertisement
Brioney and Lily’s family have extended their thanks to everyone who has donated to Lily’s party, and that as the GoFundMe has now raised more than enough to cover the DisneyLand trip, further funds will be put towards more experiences for Lily.
Advertisement
To donate to Lily’s appeal, visit https://gofund.me/8e76fde7
Advertisement
Advertisement