Town rallies to give Lily the most perfect birthday

​Louth turned into a unicorn extravaganza on Sunday to help give a little girl with terminal cancer and her family a birthday to remember.

Guests enjoy Lily's birthday party.

​Last week, we brought you the awful news that little Lily Harley, who was given the all-clear from a rare brain tumour in October last year, but at a routine MRI scan it was found that the cancer had returned and there is nothing further that can be done.

Her godmother Brioney Johnson then set up a GoFundMe page to help raise the money to send Lily and her parents Josh Harley and Emily Morton on the trip of a lifetime to DisneyLand Paris while she is still well enough to go – which has raised a staggering £52,000 in just one week.

On top of that, the town has pulled together to give Lily the best party ever on Sunday for her fourth birthday, which saw many local businesses contributing and more than 300 toy unicorns donated to Lily’s party.

Blowing out her birthday candles.

Little Louth play centre hosted the party, with Moon Orchid bakery provided her unicorn cake and Best Day Ever party supplies donating balloons.

Frosty the unicorn also made a special appearance at the party, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue also sent a fire engine for the children to enjoy.

Brioney said that Lily really enjoyed her party:

"She was a little overwhelmed to start with but once she got into the swing of it and was running around with her friends,” she said, “It was quite emotional for a lot of people and it was so nice to see her running around, and you couldn’t see there is anything wrong with her.”

Dad Josh Harvey, Mum Emily Morton and Lily

Brioney and Lily’s family have extended their thanks to everyone who has donated to Lily’s party, and that as the GoFundMe has now raised more than enough to cover the DisneyLand trip, further funds will be put towards more experiences for Lily.

To donate to Lily’s appeal, visit https://gofund.me/8e76fde7

Unicorn princess Lily on the bouncy castle.

Lily with mum Emily enjoying her unicorn-themed 4th birthday party. Photos: Mick Fox

Frosty the unicorn made an appearance at Lily's party.

Lily gets ready to blow her candles out.