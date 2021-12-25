'Town will pull together in spite of it all': Message from the Mayor of Spilsby

Spilsby Mayor Coun Terry Taylor happy to see the market reopening in town in April.

Coun Terry Taylor, in his message to the town, said: "As Christmas approaches, we find ourselves preparing for yet another wave of a Covid strain to deal with.

Obviously, this is disappointing, but I know Spilsby people will deal with this in their usual resilient and sensible way, helping each other where possible

Unfortunately, the extreme weather caused the annual Christmas Market and Light Switch On to be cancelled, but fortunately, the Spilsby Scout Group came to the rescue with a successful indoor event, so a huge thank you to them.

The annual Rotary Club Cracker Day went ahead as usual and hopefully, there will be more

events in the lead up to Christmas.

Although it has been a difficult year for everyone, I am sure we will all pull together in Spilsby, as we always do.