Town's Teenage Market hailed a success

The Teenage Market came to Horncastle on Saturday July 2, and dozens of youngsters came to the market place to peddle their wares, including jewellery, cakes, wooden items, and the Horncastle Young Farmers also attended.

The Teenage Market is a fast-growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to transform our town and city centres with the creativity of young people. Supporters of The Teenage Market include businessman Theo Paphitis, designer Wayne Hemingway and retail guru Mary Portas, who described the initiative as being “innovative and inspiring”.