Town's Teenage Market hailed a success

Budding young traders were given the chance to show off their talents for free at the weekend.

By Rachel Armitage
Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:19 am
Students and staff from Banovallum music department.
The Teenage Market came to Horncastle on Saturday July 2, and dozens of youngsters came to the market place to peddle their wares, including jewellery, cakes, wooden items, and the Horncastle Young Farmers also attended.

The Teenage Market is a fast-growing nationwide initiative set up by teenage brothers Joe and Tom Barratt in Stockport to transform our town and city centres with the creativity of young people. Supporters of The Teenage Market include businessman Theo Paphitis, designer Wayne Hemingway and retail guru Mary Portas, who described the initiative as being “innovative and inspiring”.

Leah Hall and Georgia Hall selling handmade jewellery.
Abbie Devaal and Lukee Etches making jewellery and artwork.
Bill Mills with his wood turning goods.
Horncastle Young farmers at the Teenage Market.
Horncastle Primary School's PTA at the market.
