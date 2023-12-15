Toy appeal and food parcel drive for families in need in Gainsborough this Christmas

As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army has received bundles of donations, as part of its annual toy and food parcel appeal.

Volunteers sorted through hundreds of donations to tailor packages that will go to support families in need in West Lindsey.

The Salvation Army, which runs the annual appeal received support from churches, village halls, schools and individuals.

All of the items will provide children in less fortunate circumstances with a brighter and more festive holiday experience.

Volunteer Malcolm Shepherd, is one of a group of helpers

As well as gifts of games, toys and selection boxes, families also get a food parcel which includes some luxury items such as biscuits, custard and chocolates.

Although the toys are wrapped and ready to be distributed, many urgent requests will come in closer to Christmas from families fleeing domestic abuse.

Malcolm Shepherd, 77, from Gainsborough, has been volunteering for 12 years and is the food bank coordinator.

He said: “At this time of year, it never ceases to amaze me, people’s generosity of toys and food. Throughout the year, we have supported for the food bank as well.

“Everyone is struggling but people are prepared to give us what they can for the benefit of those in need.

“We are only open two days a week and we give out 200 food parcels in that time, prior to covid this was only 30.”

Volunteer Anthea Steel, who has been volunteering at the Salvation Army for seven years, said: “There are so many children that have not got anything. The volunteers really appreciate where the donations are all going to.”

Coun Trevor Young and Coun Lesley Rollings, leader and deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, were invited to pack toys and meet the volunteers.

Coun Young said seeing the generosity of local people and seeing the work of the volunteers is something he will be thinking about on Christmas Day.

He said: “It is fantastic in terms of seeing the amount of donations, and it’s all going to help families at a time of need – which will be very much appreciated.”