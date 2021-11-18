‘Toy bank’ launched at Sleaford travel agents

Donations from a previous year.

Lincolnshire Co-op Travel, in Southgate, will be running a ‘toy bank’ drive until Wednesday, December 1.

It is one of 14 Lincolnshire Co-op travel branches calling for new toys to be dropped off in-store as part of the campaign.

Once the campaign has concluded, the donations will be delivered to good causes local to each branch.

For Sleaford, this will be the New Life Church, where toys for 14-18-year-olds and items for babies, such as rattles and teethers, are requested.

The campaign will be supplemented by donations made through an existing, year-round fundraiser run by Lincolnshire Co-op; this involves customers being invited to donate £1 to the ‘toy bank’ drive when booking their holiday.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of travel Wayne Dennett said: “Our travel ‘toy bank’ drive is a fantastic opportunity to make a positive difference in our community. These food banks and local charitable groups work so hard to make life better for disadvantaged families and we’re proud to support this cause.