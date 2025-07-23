Tractor-driving fundraisers endure wind and rain to raise thousands for charity in road run near Boston

The 14th Lincolnshire Ladies Tractor Run started in sunshine on Sunday (July 20), but had to contend with heavy rain by the afternoon.

The event involves women driving decorated tractors on a route of about 20 miles, beginning and ending in Sibsey.

As drivers broke for lunch at the Danny Flear Community Centre, in Freiston, with the stormy weather now with them, they were offered the option of switching to a shorter version of the course.

However, all 42 participants opted to see-out the original route.

“It was really brave of them,” said organiser Julia Mason, of Boston.

Those taking part came from within 50 miles of Boston.

The pledge to complete the planned course came despite many of the vehicles being ill-equipped for wet weather.

“A lot of us don’t have cabs, so we were exposed to the elements – the rain, the wind, the whole works,” Julie said.

Julie also paid tribute to the members of the public who lined the streets on route, supporting the drivers, again, despite the weather.

“It was amazing to see,” she said.

Funds are raised through a variety of means, including sponsorship, donations, collections, and activities on the day (such as an auction, a raffle, and a cake sale).

On the day alone, more than £3,000 was raised from this year’s run. That sum will increase as sponsorship is added to the total. Proceeds will go to Cancer Research UK.

Last year, the total amount raised by the event since it was first held in 2010 passed the £100,000 mark.

Julie closed by thanking all those who took part in this year’s event or helped make it happen.

1 . Lincolnshire Ladies Tractor Road Run 2025 A scene from the finish of the Lincolnshire Ladies Tractor Road Run 2025. "It got quite bad in the afternoon," organiser Julie Mason said of the weather. The tractor in the rear lost a goggly eye during the course of the event. Photo: Bartosz Fedkowicz

2 . Lincolnshire Ladies Tractor Road Run 2025 A sea of pink at the start of this year's Lincolnshire Ladies Tractor Road Run. Photo: Bartosz Fedkowicz

3 . Lincolnshire Ladies Tractor Road Run 2025 A tractor festooned with bras, helping raise breast cancer awareness. Photo: Bartosz Fedkowicz