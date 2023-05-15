Tractors from across county take part in Louth & District Lions Tractor Run

More than 40 tractors of all shapes, sizes, and ages took part in the Louth & District Lions’ annual Tractor Run yesterday (Sunday).

The Louth Lions's annual Tractor Run.

Despite the initial damp and overcast weather, the sun came out at 10am in time for the 43 tractors to set off from Louth’s Cattle Market for the Lions’s annual fundraising ride around the surrounding Wolds.

Tractors and their riders came from as far afield as the Humber Bridge, Gainsborough, and Skegness, with crowds gathering around the market to watch the farm machinery set off.

Lions spokesman Derek Blow said: “It went really well, and we’ve raised quite a reasonable amount.”

The tractors set off on the Tractor Run.

The Lions have extended their thanks to agricultural machinery dealers Peacock & Binnington for their support during the event, as well as Louth Potato Company and the CattleMarket for their aid with the lunchtime stop.

Louth Lions serving up lunch at the Cattle Market.