Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know

Tractors from across county take part in Louth & District Lions Tractor Run

More than 40 tractors of all shapes, sizes, and ages took part in the Louth & District Lions’ annual Tractor Run yesterday (Sunday).

By Rachel Armitage2
Published 15th May 2023, 15:03 BST
The Louth Lions's annual Tractor Run.The Louth Lions's annual Tractor Run.
The Louth Lions's annual Tractor Run.

Despite the initial damp and overcast weather, the sun came out at 10am in time for the 43 tractors to set off from Louth’s Cattle Market for the Lions’s annual fundraising ride around the surrounding Wolds.

Tractors and their riders came from as far afield as the Humber Bridge, Gainsborough, and Skegness, with crowds gathering around the market to watch the farm machinery set off.

Lions spokesman Derek Blow said: “It went really well, and we’ve raised quite a reasonable amount.”

Most Popular
The tractors set off on the Tractor Run.The tractors set off on the Tractor Run.
The tractors set off on the Tractor Run.

The Lions have extended their thanks to agricultural machinery dealers Peacock & Binnington for their support during the event, as well as Louth Potato Company and the CattleMarket for their aid with the lunchtime stop.

Louth Lions serving up lunch at the Cattle Market.Louth Lions serving up lunch at the Cattle Market.
Louth Lions serving up lunch at the Cattle Market.
The tractors line up for the Tractor Run.The tractors line up for the Tractor Run.
The tractors line up for the Tractor Run.
Related topics:WoldsGainsboroughSkegnessHumber BridgePeacock