Traders bring ‘buzz’ to Market Rasen with stalls and more for all ages to enjoy

With covid restrictions being eased, it made the event possible, with those attending pleased to be able to get out and about once again.

The event was co-ordinated by Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG), who also ran the uniform bank stall.

The market fell at the start of tourism week, with members of the town’s community partnership group on hand to promote local activities.

One of the major draws for residents and visitors at the event was the three alpacas –from the locally-based Walking with Alpacas.

All ages enjoyed getting up close to the animals and finding out more about them.

Town mayor, Coun Stephen Bunney said: “It was great to have this buzz in the market place once again.

“Although the number of stalls had to be reduced to allow for distancing, there was still a good range for people to enjoy.

“We had lots of comments from people saying how nice it was to see the event go ahead.”

Coun Bunney continued: “We still need to be careful and observe all the Government guidelines, but things are now looking more hopeful.

“It is important to look at how our local economy will recover and that is why we wanted to highlight activities in the Rasen area – such as the alpacas and the high ropes centre – showing there are things to do in the immediate area.”

• Another pop-up market will be held on Saturday, June 26 and a gardeners’ market will be held on Saturday, July 3, organised by the Lions Club.

