A time-honoured tradition was held before Christmas by Horncastle’s two secondary schools.

At the wreath laying, from left: Paul Brewster of the Horncastle Education Trust, Matthew Hunter from QEGS, Kirea Cullen of Banovallum, Sarah Steal from Chatterton Solicitors, Rainer Barnes of the Jobson Trust, Banovallum headteacher Grant Edgar, QEGS headteacher Simon Furness, Charlie Ederson of Banovallum and Imogen Tyler from QEGS.

The long-standing tradition of laying a Christmas wreath at the grave of former Horncastle woman Susan Jobson saw representatives from Queen Elizabeth Grammar School and Banovallum School gather at her grave last week, along with school headteachers Grant Edgar and Simon Furness and trustees of the Jobson Trust.

The annual tradition of laying a Christmas wreath at the grave has taken place for many years as a request made in the will of Horncastle man George Jobson, who died in 1926, in tribute to his mother, who died in 1915.

Advertisement

Attending the wreath laying were Paul Brewster of the Horncastle Education Trust, Matthew Hunter and Imogen Tyler of QEGS, Kiera Cullen and Charlie Ederson from Banovallum, Sarah Steal from Chatterton Solicitors and Rainer Barnes of the Jobson Trust.

The QEGS prizegiving 2022.

Advertisement

Just before the end of the autumn term, QEGS’ 2021/22 Year 11 students who won Prizes for Academic Achievement and Lower Sixth Form students who won Subject Prizes were presented with their awards in the school’s annual prize-giving ceremony.