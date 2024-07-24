Traffic and style winners at racecourse feature event

​​Following feedback and consultation after last year’s feature events gridlocked the town, increased signage and number of marshalls, along with new routes of approach to the racecourse, helped prevent queuing and congestion in the town centre.

Market Rasen Mayor, Coun Jo Pilley, said: "I was very pleased to see the very positive comments from both residents and racegoers with regard to the vast improvements made for traffic management on such a busy day. All credit to the racecourse, the Jockey Club and not least of all Coun Stephen Bunney, who has worked tirelessly with them to make these improvements."

As previously reported, this year marks the racecourse’s centenary at its Legsby Road site and, obviously, over the decades transport to and from the racecourse has changed, with the now larger vehicles travelling on the narrow access road.

Coun Bunney, the town’s district and county councillor, congratulated the racecourse staff and the Jockey Club on the successful traffic measures introduced.

He continued: “Along with the extra personnel on duty, the temporary traffic orders ensured that the problems of last year were not repeated. Hopefully, the same measures will work their magic for The James Arthur Concert on Saturday August 17.”

We were delighted with how this was put in place, and pleased to see all the positive reaction from the local community. Ladies Day is an event for all, and we are pleased that this year's raceday had a positive impact on the local community.

The Ladies Day meeting itself saw this year’s Unibet Summer Plate run for a record £100,000 for the first time to coincide with the Centenary Celebration of the racecourse.

​The race saw Harry Cobden become the first jockey to win back-to-back Unibet Summer Plate’s on different horses, when Sure Touch won for trainer Olly Murphy. Owned by Geegeez.co.uk, the eight-year-old Yeats gelding was completing his fourth win in a row.

Harry Cobden, said: “That’s just paid for my kitchen! He’s a lovely little horse and a great jumper. Those horses that carry their head low like him are always good fun to ride. I must admit, beforehand I thought we’d go a right gallop but early doors we didn’t go very quick. I was travelling well and probably doing too much but he’s very straightforward and jumped great – that’s what kept me in the race.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Castel Gandolfo won the Unibet Daily Industry Best Prices Summer Handicap Hurdle for trainer Fergal O’Brien, owner Nic Brereton and jockey Jonathan Burke. Having filled the runner up spot in the last two runnings of the race, Castel Gandolfo was finally rewarded with a win in the race, under a stellar ride from Burke.

After the race, the jockey said: “I’m delighted for the horse, having been second in that race twice, it’s great to finally get it go his way. I got some spin off him. He was always finding one too good, but he felt great today, I got a grand run round and

every split that I needed came. He toughed it out as I was there too soon, but I had to take the split on the rail as soon as I could.

“He loves it here, so he’s going to come back here soon I’d think. It’s been a quiet summer, and that’s just the way things have happened, hopefully things will start to pick up now.”

Of course, a highlight of Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day, is the Style Awards, where prizes including jewellery vouchers worth £500 courtesy of Daniella Draper,

a chance to come back to Market Rasen for the music night in August, a two-night holiday at Brackenborough Lakes Resort and Coney’s Designer Wear voucher worth £250 were on offer.

Best Dressed Couple was won by Aaron and Jessica Wilson from Scunthorpe. Wearing items, mostly homemade by Jessica, the couple were delighted to win.

Polly Collins took home the Best Dressed Individual, having entered the competition for a few years in a row.

Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse said: “What an amazing day we had for our Unibet Summer Plate Ladies Day. It’s the highlight of our summer, where great racing on the track combines with fantastic action off the track, with this year marking our richest raceday ever, with £250,000 on offer.

“To have over 9,000 racegoers on site to enjoy the day was brilliant and we were delighted to see Sure Touch win the Unibet Summer Plate.

“Ladies Day is always a huge hit with the local community and we had some brilliant local partners in our Style Awards.

"We were also delighted to see our new traffic management plan in full effect, hopefully easing the strain on the town.

“A big thank you, as always, to my team. The site looked fantastic, the track was in great condition, and we were rewarded with competitive racing and a good day all round.”

1 . Fine dressing It wasn't just the ladies that turned on the stylePhoto: Jade Greenfield

2 . Top prize Best Dressed Couple - Aaron and Jessica WilsonPhoto: Jade Greenfield

3 . Race day delights A full race card with a record winning total to celebrate the site's centenaryPhoto: Jade Greenfield