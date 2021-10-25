Tragedy after young mum dies after collapsing during family holiday at Butlin's in Skegness

Jodie O’Connell worked at BAE Systems in Preston. She leaves behind her husband Mikey and daughter Keira.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jodie O’Connell, who worked at BAE Systems in Preston and would have celebrated her birthday on Saturday, collapsed while on a ride.

She was rushed to a hospital in Nottingham by air ambulance but tragically passed away two days later.

Jodie leaves behind husband, Mikey, and daughter Keira.

Her heartbroken husband, Mikey O’Connell, announced the sad news on social media. He said: “Unfortunately my gorgeous beautiful amazing wonderful wife Jodie O’Connell gained her angel wings last night she died peacefully in her sleep and in no pain.

“Those who try hard to keep her with us I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I’ve told our gorgeous little princess and she is upset but she knows mummy loves her to the moon and back again.

“Jodie I love you more than you could ever imagine and I don’t know what I’m going to do without you. You are my world and always will be.”

Her funeral is set to take place on Friday, at at St Cuthberts Church in Wigan at 10.30am. Family have been asked not to wear dark clothing and purple 'Jode 22' t-shirts have been produced with wings on the back.

Although the funeral is family only at the crematorium, Mikey said: "Hope to see you all there and celebrate Jodie in style."

Donations are being invited to two charities - Cardiac in the Young and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity as it took Jody to hospital

A GoFundMe page which has been set up to help the family has raised more that and can be reached here.