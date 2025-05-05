Tragic coincidence leads to memorial plaque for RAF Coningsby pilot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tragic coincidence is to lead to the poignant unveiling of a second memorial plaque in a village between Horncastle and Louth.

Almost a year ago, a plaque was dedicated in Market Stainton in memory of wartime pilot, Flying Officer Archie Randall DFC, whose Lancaster bomber crashed in the village in 1943 while returning from a raid on Berlin, killing all seven crew.

As part of the dedication ceremony, the organiser, Archie’s cousin, Dan Grant, requested a flypast by the aerial display team, the Battle Of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), based at RAF Coningsby.

The BBMF agreed and assigned Squadron Leader Mark Long to conduct it in a Spitfire MK356.

Squadron Leader Mark Long, a father of two, who was killed last year in a plane crash on the very day that he was to conduct a flypast in memory of an RAF crew who lost their lives during the Second World War. (PHOTO BY: RAF Coningsby)

Sadly, Sqn Ldr Long’s plane crashed that very day while it was being prepared for the event. The aircraft plunged into a field off Langrick Road, near RAF Coningsby, and the 43-year-old father-of-two pilot was killed.

The tragedy left Dan distraught. But soon after the accident, an idea formed to pay a separate tribute to Sqn Ldr Long with the addition of a second plaque at the same location.

The plaque has been kindly sponsored by the Royal Air Forces Association branch at another Lincolnshire station, RAF Cranwell, and it is to be dedicated at a ceremony at The Green in Market Stainton on Saturday May 24 at 1 pm to mark the anniversary of Sqn Ldr Long’s death.

Dan 66, who lives in Quebec, Canada, is himself an airline captain, now retired. He will be flying over to the UK for the event, at which he will act as master of ceremonies.

Dan Grant, who lives in Canada, has organised both memorial plaques for Market Stainton.

He said: “I am so pleased that the RAFA has sponsored this new memorial plaque to recognise the life of someone in today’s time who dedicated himself to preserving the history of the RAF, as well as defending the freedoms we now enjoy.

“I couldn't be more proud of Sqn Ldr Long, as well as my cousin, Flying Officer Randall DFC, and his brave crew.

“I hope that the dedication on May 24 will be well attended, as was the ceremony last year.”

Twenty-one-year-old Archie’s death during the Second World War was one of many on a disastrous night of bombing sorties on December 16 1943 that became known as ‘Black Thursday’.

The memorial plaque to Flying Officer Archie Randall DFC and his crew, which was unveiled in Market Stainton a year ago.

The operation to Berlin was marred by poor weather and RAF Bomber Command lost 43 aircraft and 148 aircrew either in crashes or when shot down by the Germans. A further 40 men were injured and 17 bomber planes were damaged by enemy flak.

One of those 17 was Archie’s Lancaster JB657. He managed to get it back to the UK but, after trying for 45 minutes to land near RAF Binbrook, where he was based, the plane was thwarted by thick fog and crashed.

Some returning aircraft fell after running out of fuel, while two collided in mid-air over another Lincolnshire village, Ulceby.

Dan said last year: “Considering what these very young men went through, I definitely think a memorial plaque is in order.

"Flying at night, subject to enemy attack at any moment, was bad enough. But then they returned to base to find the weather so bad that they couldn’t land.”

Dan set up an online fundraising page to raise the £3,250 needed for the memorial plaque to Archie and his crew.