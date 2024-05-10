​Trainee police officers got hands on experience and helped find missing woman in Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Trainee police officers in Gainsborough got some hands on experience when they helped locate a missing 80-year-old woman.

Group 2 of Lincolnshire Police’s student officer cohort were out in Gainsborough on a practical exercise when a member of the public approached them saying that an 80-year-old lady had gone missing.

This turned a routine learning exercise into a real-life incident and they immediately made their co-ordinating officer aware and proceeded to organise a textbook response.

The team of 16 swiftly divided themselves into groups, with one accompanying the person reporting the incident to the last known location of the missing lady; all the while gathering relevant details and description.

​The officers were on a training exercise which turned into a real incident

The other groups worked together to coordinate a broader search of the area.

PC Simon Wright, Police trainer, assessor and IQA, said: “Their updates were clear and concise which provided all the relevant information for me to keep divisional units informed in the event they were needed to assist and ultimately take over if required.

“The way they responded so reassuringly, and yet assertively was testament to their diligent learning, their application of learning, and the overall outstanding teamwork they all demonstrated.”

Supt Phil Vickers, head of Learning and Development, said: “The group worked extremely well together, co-ordinating a response which was not only a credit to the Force but highly effective given their length of service.

“I was immensely impressed at how practically they dealt with the incident on the day.”

The lady was eventually found safe and well.

A spokesman for the student team said: “We feel this incident has helped massively towards preparing us for our upcoming roles as Police Constables and has shown us that, when needed, we are able to naturally put into action the skills and confidence that we have gained during our time here so far.