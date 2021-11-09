West Lindsey District Council has been awarded money from the Reopening High Street Safely (RHSS)/Welcome Back Fund (WBF) scheme via the UK Government and the European Regional Development Fund, to help boost the look and feel of high streets.

Residents in Gainsborough will see a number of changes to the Market Place in the lead-up to Christmas, including the new trees and planters and refurbished benches and bins, which the council hope will improve the experience of those visiting the town centre.

In addition, plans are in place to include new digital visitor information screens to keep people updated with what is going on.

New trees and planters have been installed in Gainsborough town centre

Complimentary entertainment is also planned to support the monthly farmers’ markets, including children’s characters, music and much more.

Coun Trevor Young, ward member for Gainsborough, said: “I am pleased to see the improvements in the Market Place and to hear that entertainment is planned to attract more people to support the local market in the town.

"There is so much activity planned to take place in the town over the coming years and I am excited to see these plans progress and come to fruition.”

In addition new sensor taps and infrared flushes will be installed at the public conveniences in the town as part of a wider scheme to improve the facilities across West Lindsey.

The projects, which is also funded from the Welcome Back Fund, includes improvements to public toilets that reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus if there is another outbreak.

And the extended Riverside walk is set to open up in the town soon, where people will be able to enjoy an uninterrupted 2.7 mile stroll along the River bank from the picturesque village of Morton all the way to the historic Trent Bridge.