Transformation of Rasen market place underway

The first six planters have been put in place, which will create a seating area to mirror the area on the opposite side of the market place.

The planters – 23 in all – are just some of the items granted to the town council by West Lindsey District Council through the Welcome Back Fund.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have been planted with spring bulbs, courtesy of Market Rasen Rotary Club.

Market Rasen Market Place with the first of the planters in place EMN-220125-092612001

Town mayor, Stephen Bunney said: “This is the first stage in the market place project, which will be a main focus for the town council this year.

“We are grateful to everyone who took part in the consultation process – change is now coming.”

The market place is currently leased by the council, but there has been a successful application to the Public Works Loan Board for funds to buy the market place, which is currently under way.

There has, as previously reported, been a lot of discussion on whether the market place should be used for parking and at their December meeting, councillors agreed a ‘hybrid’ proposal would be adopted.

A close-up of the planters, which are set to bloom with spring flowers EMN-220125-101511001

This will see space for café society, community and visitor events, and short-term car parking.

Over the past few months, a number of layouts have been experimented with, using moveable fencing, and this has helped define the current plans.

Coun Bunney said: “This is just the start.

“It will be an evolving project and the initial plans will be reviewed in about 18 months with the aim of creating a scheme for the next 20 or so years.”

Coun Mark Hassan will be overseeing the project and heading up a council working group.

The current proposed scheme includes:

• George Street entrance be closed for everyday use.

• A mixture of ‘municipal black’ planters, bollards, barriers and gates to be used to mark off traffic free zones and car routeways.

• Designated parking spaces to be marked out in an aesthetically pleasing manner – potentially studs.

• A one-way system in operation around the market place to ensure safety and ease of movement.

• A seating area with a shelter constructed in the east front corner

• An electric display/advertising board.