Transported arts programme awarded £811,000 to continue its work in Lincolnshire

A child takes a paper etching of one of the Boston buoys during their launch event. Photo: Electric Egg.

Transported has received the funding from Arts Council England - which will enable it to continue to deliver arts projects across the Boston and South Holland areas for a further three years.

Since its inception in 2013, Transported has been behind a number of art installations and cultural events in Boston.

This has included the more recent Boston Buoys project - featuring six huge marine buoys decorated with mosaics and metal sculptures to celebrate the town.

One of the Boston buoys created by artist Carrie Reichardt. Image: Electric Egg.

The arts group has also been involved in the Christmas events in the town centre last month - where they produced a ‘fire garden’ with performances at Bargate Green, and a ‘light trail’ across the town.

Another Transported project from this year was the ‘Etched in Time trail’, featuring eight etched brass artworks which reflect the town’s heritage.

Online projects that were set up by Transported in response to the pandemic. These were called ‘Creative Response to Loneliness’ - which aimed to help people isolated by the lockdowns.

Their latest ongoing project ‘Create-On’ is taking place in Dolphin Lane - which will feature a large mosaic created on a bare wall behind public benches. The mosaic will celebrate the town’s rich history.

Transported's fire garden kept people entertained in Boston last month.

Commenting on the funding announcement, Transported director Nick Jones said: “We are delighted and excited at the news that Arts Council England are funding Transported to continue our work in Boston and South Holland for another three years.

“In preparation for the application, we undertook extensive consultation, where residents, groups and partners identified an appetite and ambition for a range of exciting and innovative projects, which we will now be able to take forward, including working with young people, older residents, festivals, and public art.”