Travelodge continues search for site in Skegness

Travelodge opened a new hotel in Boston last year.

Last year the UK's largest independent hotel chain opened its first hotel just a few miles away in Boston - one of 17 built across the country.

The new 56-bed hotel on Scott Drive in the new Quadrant development created 15 jobs and rooms were on offer from just £29 to attract visitors to the historic market town.

Boston was tenth Travelodge to be built in Lincolnshire and rumours of the chains interest in Skegness have continued since another leading budget hotel chain, Premier Inn, opened on the seafront three years ago.

A spokesperson from Travelodge said: "Skegness is a target requirement for us for a new opening and we are in the process of seeking a suitable opportunity."

Skegness' first Premier Inn on was opened in 2019 on the controversial Pier Field on North Parade, which was sold to the company by East Lindsey District Council. The project took around two and a half years to construct.

With the growth in staycations, Travelodge CEO Craig Bonnar has announced more investment in 2022. He told WhatsNew2Day that seven new hotels would be opening in the UK and Ireland, followed by faster expansion from 2023 when Travelodge returns to ‘normal’ targets of 15 to 20 new locations per year .

Skegness is one of a total of 250 to 300 locations being scouted as potential locations and further growth in mainland Europe.

He said: "‘We have a diverse target audience that should keep us busy for a few years, so growth and continuing to open new hotels is a key part of the plan. We really have support for that, which is great.

“Looking forward into 2022 and beyond, we are very excited by the win-win development possibilities out there for investors and Travelodge.

"As the pandemic has accelerated major change and opened new opportunities for new build, conversion and mixed-use schemes, especially in prime locations that were not previously attainable.