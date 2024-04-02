Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This follows the sale by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) of the former crazy golf site in South Parade to developers The Burney Group for £1.

The site is understood to have a market value of around £280,000 but a spokesperson for ELDC explained it has been disused since 2018 and after failing to get interest from tenants willing to invest in the town, they have had to be more “proactive” to ensure its future.

Coun Steve Kirk, ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy, Employment and Skills said the £7 million development would lead to 30 all-year full-time jobs and further investment.

Work could start on the new Travelodge and Starbucks on South Parade, Skegness, as early as May this year.

“I am delighted that work can now get underway in the coming months to welcome this much wanted and needed new investment into Skegness," he said.

"Despite offering the land for lease, year after year, there was very little, if any, interest. However, we now have a business come forward that wishes to invest many millions of pounds into the site.

"By being proactive and forward-thinking ELDC is using its assets to ensure that Skegness remains a prime holiday destination for many decades to come, and that this development will bring new businesses, facilities, revenue and jobs into the area for the benefit of residents, visitors and the local economy."

The Burney Group was granted planning permission to build a six-storey, 80-bed Travelodge hotel and drive-through Starbucks on the site in June last year.

The former golf course on South Parade, Skegness, where Travelodge will be built.

There was concern earlier this year when ELDC put the site back on the market but the authority told Lincolnshire World there had been “no pull out or change to the plans as most recently discussed” and the listing was “due diligence purposes to ensure that there was no new further interest in the opportunity that should be taken into consideration”.

Coun Kirk added: “We are confident the Travelodge development will be a positive asset for the town,” he added. "The monthly search volume on Google alone is 3,600 searching for Travelodge Skegness so we know it will do well when it opens."