Tree-mendous effort as church in Wainfleet hosts festival

Carole Harbon decorating the Christmas tree donated by Bell's of Bennington for the Wainfleet Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival and the Christmas Community Feast.

The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday in the Methodist Church Hall.

Organisations from around the town had trimmed a tree for visitors to enjoy.

The tree donated by Bell's Gardening Outlet for the Big Christmas Feast on December 15, which is sponsored by the Skegness Standard, was also on display.

Brian Harbon decorating the Royal British Legion tree.

Susan Alldread of Wainfleet decorating a children's tree.

David Turner of Wainfleet at the Lincolnshire Police tree.

John and Ann Seymour of Wainfleet enjoying the displays.