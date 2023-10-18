Tree of Light set to light up Horncastle once again

​A poignant way to remember our loved ones at Christmas is set to light up Horncastle again.

The lighting ceremony at Horncastle's Tree of Light in 2022.

​Now in its 14th year, Horncastle’s Tree of Light is set to return over this festive season to provide a way for families and friends to remember those special people who will be sadly missed this Christmas.

Run by Horncastle Lions and former members of Horncastle Rotary Club, the Tree of Light sees residents of Horncastle and surrounding villages sponsor a tree light which adorns the living tree at the crossroads of Jubilee Way and Boston Road in memory of a family member or friend who has died.

The tree is then lit on Friday December 15, and stays lit for the duration of the Christmas period.

The names of those being remembered will be displayed on a Tribute List at the foot of the tree and on the Tree of Light website.

They will also be read out at a simple ceremony when the lights are first lit. A recording of the ceremony will be made and made available through the Tree of Light website.

For those wishing to remember a loved-one, the minimum recommended donation is £10 and proceeds will be shared between the St Barnabas Hospice Trust for Lincolnshire, the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston and the St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby. Donors will receive a Christmas card as an acknowledgement of their gift.

Last Christmas, almost 400 names were recorded on the Tribute List, raising £5,000 for local hospice charities.

Organisers are hugely grateful to those loyal donors who contribute generously every year. They are also keen to attract as many new contributors as possible.

Application forms can be cut out from next week’s Horncastle News, or obtained in Horncastle from J W Perkins at 7 Market Place and Fletcher and Hughes in the Bull Ring. They are also available in Woodhall Spa from the Printer and Copy Centre, Station Road.