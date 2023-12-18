Tree of Light spreads poignant cheer

A poignant ceremony to remember those who cannot be with us this Christmas has lit up Horncastle.

The Tree of Light 2023 is lit up in Horncastle. Photos: John Aron Photography

Horncastle’s Tree of Light, organised by a team involving Horncastle Lions and former members of Horncastle Rotary Club, is a familiar sight at Christmas having lit up the town for 14 years now, and it enables local people to remember loved ones that are no longer with us.

The tree sees donations made and a loved one’s name is then read out as part of a simple lighting ceremony, which took place on Friday (December 15) with the tree lit up for the first time by Horncastle Mayor Matt Wilkinson, and the names are also displayed on a special board on the tree.

The ceremony saw a good number of donor families and friends coming along to share the occasion.

Stephen Holdaway, Tim Peacock and Mayor Matt Wilkinson at the lighting ceremony.

This year, the Tree of Light will have raised in excess of £5,000 to be shared between the St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire Trust, St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby, and the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston.

Mayor Matt Wilkinson said of the event: "It was a pleasure to have lit up the Tree of Light, it is a lovely poignant event for the town each year and the team behind the Tree work so hard to bring it all together."

The team behind the Tree of Light have extended their thanks to all the donors for their generosity, and have also acknowledged the help provided by local businesses in promoting the event and for meeting all the operating costs.