Tree planted in Claxby to honour Her Late Majesty

The Platinum Jubilee, as well as being such an important landmark in the history of the country, was also a great opportunity for village residents of all ages to come together and celebrate this momentous occasion.
This was shown in the group of residents who more recently gathered on the village playing field to plant an English Oak tree in memory of the Queen.
Advertisement
The tree is near another, now considerably larger English Oak tree, planted to commemorate the Millennium, both trees providing long lasting memories in the history of Claxby.