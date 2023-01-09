Register
Tree planted in Claxby to honour Her Late Majesty

In keeping with many other places in the UK, Claxby villagers celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in a variety of ways.

By Dianne Tuckett
3 hours ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 9:58am
Planting a tree to honour Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
The Platinum Jubilee, as well as being such an important landmark in the history of the country, was also a great opportunity for village residents of all ages to come together and celebrate this momentous occasion.

This was shown in the group of residents who more recently gathered on the village playing field to plant an English Oak tree in memory of the Queen.

The tree is near another, now considerably larger English Oak tree, planted to commemorate the Millennium, both trees providing long lasting memories in the history of Claxby.