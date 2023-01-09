Tree planted in Claxby to honour Her Late Majesty

In keeping with many other places in the UK, Claxby villagers celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in a variety of ways.

Planting a tree to honour Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Platinum Jubilee, as well as being such an important landmark in the history of the country, was also a great opportunity for village residents of all ages to come together and celebrate this momentous occasion.

This was shown in the group of residents who more recently gathered on the village playing field to plant an English Oak tree in memory of the Queen.

