Tree planting at Mablethorpe school to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion

The Royal British Legion is 100 years old this year, and to celebrate the centenary year the local branch planted a tree at Mablethorpe Academy.

Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:57 pm
The tree planting in Mablethorpe earlier this month.

The local school is affiliated to the Mablethorpe branch, so it was decided that it would be appropriate to plant a tree there to mark the milestone.

The school chose to plant a cherry tree, and many members of the Royal British Legion branch attending the planting ceremony on Lincolnshire Day (October 1).

The Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton, Councillor Carl Tebbutt, attended alongside other town councillors.

The Mayor is pictured above, planting the tree, and he was ably assisted by several young pupils from the school.

