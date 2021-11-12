‘Tremendous’ exam success for Boston dance students

The Top Achiever trophy recipients.

Despite months of learning online and precious little studio time, members of the Josie Clarke Academy of Dance & Acrobatics (JCADA) achieved a 100 per cent pass rate across almost 700 exam entries taken between October 2020 and July 2021.

Graded exams were taken in ballet, tap, modern, belly dance and acrobatic arts, with almost 95 per cent of students being placed in the top two scoring brackets, what the school described as a ‘tremendous achievement’.

Fifteen members received an engraved Top Achiever trophy in recognition of their exceptional exam results during the pandemic.

There were: Isla Watson (10 honours); Arina Kudriavceva (nine honours); Kaitlin Pendry (eight honours); Amelia Harker and Adriana Leivalde (seven honours each); Angelina Pertnikova, Shania Kirkham, and Georgia Lenton (six honours each); and Natasha Darnell-Hodgetts, Megan Holmes, Libby Atkin, Keeley Hawes, Zachary Hardstaff, Maisy Robinson, and Isabelle Durrant (five honours each).

Principal Josie Clarke said: “I am incredibly proud of every dancer within the school. They continue to show determination and resilience throughout the pandemic. JCADA is renowned for it’s outstanding exam results and everyone has worked so hard in difficult circumstances to maintain these high standards.”

In 2020, JCADA was awarded the title Central England Dance School of the Year through the Prestige Awards.