Which TWO are British Overseas territories?

Hawaii

St Helena

The Life in the UK test has been descrobed as 'trial by trivia'.

Ireland

The Falkland Islands

What created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland?

The Act for the governments

The Great Union

The Great governments

The Act of Union

What did the Chartists campaign for?

The right to vote for the 18 year olds

The right to vote for the women

The right to vote for the 21 year olds

The right to vote for the working class

Who appoints “Life peers”?

The Prime Minister

The Speaker

The Shadow Cabinet

The Monarch

What is not a fundamental principle of British life?

Looking after yourself and family

Treating others with fairness

Looking after the environment

Driving a car

What did the “Bill of Rights” confirm?

Kings can administer justice

King's increased power

Parliament's increased power

Kings can collect taxes

Where did the people of the Bronze Age bury their dead?

Graveyards

Round barrows

Gardens

Coffin Houses

What is the money limit for the small claims procedure in England and Wales?

£10,000

£5,000

£6,000

£4,000

How old is the Elizabeth Tower (sometimes called Big Ben)?

Over 450

Over 300

Over 150

Over 800

What is the Church of England known as in Scotland and the US?

The Catholic Church

The State Church

The Anglican Church

The Episcopal Church

Hadrian’s Wall is a popular UNESCO World Heritage Site

True

False

When did people learn how to make bronze?

10,000 years ago

8,000 years ago

6,000 years ago