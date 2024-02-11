‘Trial by trivia’ or fair test of life in the UK? Could you pass test to become British Citizen?
Which TWO are British Overseas territories?
Hawaii
St Helena
Ireland
The Falkland Islands
What created the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland?
The Act for the governments
The Great Union
The Great governments
The Act of Union
What did the Chartists campaign for?
The right to vote for the 18 year olds
The right to vote for the women
The right to vote for the 21 year olds
The right to vote for the working class
Who appoints “Life peers”?
The Prime Minister
The Speaker
The Shadow Cabinet
The Monarch
What is not a fundamental principle of British life?
Looking after yourself and family
Treating others with fairness
Looking after the environment
Driving a car
What did the “Bill of Rights” confirm?
Kings can administer justice
King's increased power
Parliament's increased power
Kings can collect taxes
Where did the people of the Bronze Age bury their dead?
Graveyards
Round barrows
Gardens
Coffin Houses
What is the money limit for the small claims procedure in England and Wales?
£10,000
£5,000
£6,000
£4,000
How old is the Elizabeth Tower (sometimes called Big Ben)?
Over 450
Over 300
Over 150
Over 800
What is the Church of England known as in Scotland and the US?
The Catholic Church
The State Church
The Anglican Church
The Episcopal Church
Hadrian’s Wall is a popular UNESCO World Heritage Site
True
False
When did people learn how to make bronze?
10,000 years ago
8,000 years ago
6,000 years ago
4,000 years ago