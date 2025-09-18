Trial of JCB pothole filler begins to see if it's 'right for Lincolnshire'

Jonathan Evans, Head of Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, at a test for the JCB Pothole Pro near Wragby Credit: LDRS

A JCB pothole-filling machine is being tested on Lincolnshire roads after reports the latest model is halving the cost of the work.

The Pothole Pro was previously trialled in the county back in 2021. It was found that it did not offer good value for money at the time.

However the Reform-led Lincolnshire County Council are now examining whether it could be effective on larger areas which need patching.

JCB claim that fixing each pothole will be half the cost and four times quicker, completing the job of several crews by itself.

Ben Rawding, JCB General Manager, at a test for the JCB Pothole Pro near Wragby Credit: LDRS

The 12-month trial can be extended or cut short, depending on the results.

Council leader Councillor Sean Matthews (Ref) said: “Lincolnshire roads are in a dreadful state – we’re trying to do things outside the box.

“We need to get potholes fixed and this may be the answer, it may not. We’re going to give it a good try and find out whether it’s right for Lincolnshire.

“The previous trial was designed to fail, they never put the real effort in. This will be over a whole year – we’ll know whether it was right or not.

The JCB Pothole Pro being tested near Wragby Credit: LDRS

“It’s not really good over long, rural roads, but we have a lot of urban areas too.”

The ‘all in one’ machine is designed to quickly create square holes which are ready for new asphalt to be laid, focusing on 10 metre by 30 metre patches.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service saw it in action on a section of the A158 near Wragby.

Jonathan Evans, the council’s head of highways, said: “We carried out a trial in 2021 and found it didn’t stack up as value for money.

“We are now trying reactive patching on larger areas, so the drive time shouldn’t be as much of a factor.”

He said that crews were improving the more that they tested the vehicle.

Other Reform-run councils including Derbyshire are also planning to test it out.

Ben Rawding, General Manager at JCB, said: “On average it takes the cost per pothole for councils from £60 to £30.

“It is being used all over the country, from rural places like the Highlands to cities, and makes permanent repairs that won’t need to be revisited.”