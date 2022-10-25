Tribute paid to 72-year-old biker who died in collision at Willoughby
The family of a 72-year-old biker who died in a collision at Willoughby have paid tribute to ‘a keen motorbike enthusiast and devoted husband’.
Barry Jones, from Doncaster, died in a collision on October 13.
Collette, Barry’s wife, said “Barry was a kind man, a caring gentleman and a devoted husband. He was a keen motorbike enthusiast and enjoyed a ride out of his motorbike.
"Barry loved to watch sport and he was loved by all who knew him. Barry will be sorely missed by all of us.”