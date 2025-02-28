Tribute paid to 'witty', 'entertaining' and 'selfless' former teacher at Boston school following news of his death

Nick Fitton gave 25 years’ service at Boston Grammar School as a teacher of English and later as Head of English, before retiring in 2010.

The school’s headteacher John McHenry was a colleague of his and described him to the Standard as ‘one of the best people I've worked with’, as ‘a great teacher and a wonderful friend to many of us’.

He went on to share words he had posted on Boston Grammar School’s Facebook page in tribute to Nick.

It reads: “Ex-students and staff will have fond memories of Nick Fitton, who was a teacher of English and then Head of English at Boston Grammar School over 25 years, between 1985 and 2010. Sadly, Nick has recently passed away and he will be sorely missed by everyone.

“Nick was a legend! Anyone who knew him has a tale to tell about their experiences with Nick. He was a witty and entertaining colleague and teacher, who selflessly provided countless opportunities for students. Whether this was through the Jazz Band, the Pike Fishing Club, Ukulele Club or something completely different, Nick gave his all!

“Nick was a great teacher who dedicated much of his life to our school and made a massive contribution to BGS and the wider community, inspiring students and colleagues alike. He was an example to us all, particularly in the way that he stood up for his beliefs and opinions.”

“Our thoughts are with Nick's family and friends. The school and Old Bostonian Association will be organising a book of condolence. Further details will follow,” the post finishes.

The Boston Grammar School Jazz Band was founded by Nick in September 1985.

Over the years, they played hundreds of dances, school fetes, barbecues, parties, school functions, weddings, anniversaries, and more, including Boston’s Party in the Park.

In 2006, in a Party in the Park preview, the Standard wrote that more than 100 pupils of the school had passed through its ranks during the band’s 21-year history.

In 2010, Nick was featured in the paper for his role as educator.

That year, he was crowned Top Teacher in the Boston Standard’s Pride Awards.

“I’m very touched by this award,” he said at the time.

The trophy and certificate were presented just months before his retirement from teaching after 36 years.

“It’s a nice way to round off things,” he said.

In 2019, The Standard caught up with Nick after he wrote a book of poems inspired by a wide range of modern subjects.

‘Knick-Knack, Union Jack: and other poems for our troubled times’ comprised almost 70 poems, written mainly in a period of about three months.

The impetus for the creative outpouring came from Parliament’s handling of the Brexit referendum result – ‘The House of Commons is my muse/Jointly with the nightly news;’ Nick wrote in the book’s introductory poem.

Other areas of life that came under scrutiny included smartphones and the treatment of women.

“Each day dawned and there was more in the tank,” he said, adding: “I thought other people might like it, particularly because I try to make it funny – I use humour.”

If you have a tribute to Nick you would like to share with the Standard, you can email it to [email protected]

1 . Nick Fitton remembered Boston Grammar School’s Jazz Band in 1993 during a jazz workshop led by Ian Darrington (far left). The session was part of a prize won by the band in The Daily Telegraph Young Jazz 93 competition. Nick is pictured second from left. Photo: Boston Standard

2 . Nick Fitton remembered Nick Fitton receiving his Boston Standard Pride Award for Top Teacher in 2010 (from former pupil, Boston Standard reporter David Seymour). Photo: David Dawson

3 . Nick Fitton remembered Nick Fitton in 2019 with his book of poems inspired by modern times, Knick-Knack, Union Jack. Photo: Supplied