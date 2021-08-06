Tribute to founder of Lincolnshire dog rescue charity

Start of a sponsored walk raising funds for Keith's Rescue Dogs.

Keith's Rescue Dogs became a charity in 2002 - the same year its founder Keith Smith was awarded the Community Spirit Award by Skegness Standard readers.

Jim Smith, who is involved in guiding the charity through its transitional stage, said: "There must be an awful lot of people in Lincolnshire who will be saddened by Keith's passing because he has touched many hearts by giving his love and care for the countless dogs that have passed through the charity's hands

"It wasn't just a job, it was a way of life; a love and passion that he had for the dogs.

"It is true to say that Keith was married to Pam but he was also married to the Keith's Rescue Dogs Charity - and it didn't always come in that order."

After the charity's formation, it went from strength to strength and has retained a good reputation for rehoming dogs with compatible new owners and not just putting a dog in any house. The dog's interest came first and Keith knew what he was talking about in this context.

Among those Keith has helped over the years are local vulnerable people.

"Numerous dogs have been rescued from those in the community who have become frail including the elderly, including those moving into residential care where it is not possible to accommodate dogs or people with disabilities who can no longer care for their pets.

"It is perhaps a testimonial to the positive side of human nature that quite often such people are more concerned about their dog's welfare rather than their own."

Keith's Rescue Dogs has a very positive reputation and is well-respected across the county.

"Keith’s leadership within the charity has been inspirational and he is an excellent role model and mentor," said Jim. "He has given talks on the charity’s work in local schools and organisations for example.

"It is important to highlight Keith’s contributions in developing the charity: he was a modest, generous, and unassuming individual who would not expect to be to be acknowledged for the work he has undertaken with such devotion: he has been selfless in his sustained determination to rescue a multitude of dogs over the last 20 + years through his personal endeavours e.g. even when funds have been limited, he has been resourceful and persevering to achieve the objectives.

"The ethos of the charity has made and continues to make an immense difference to the lives of many in this community, as countless testimonies will authenticate, enabling the charity to succeed against the odds, particularly in the challenging era of Covid19.

"As Voltaire said, ‘great things require consistency’. Those of us who have been handed the baton of responsibility to further the aims of the charity hope to promote the legacy provided by Keith."

To support the charity along with fundraisers, a shop was opened at 30 Lumley Road, Skegness, which was made successful by the loyal team of volunteers who are continuing with the invaluable work. It is the only local charity in Lumley Road.

There is a new shop manager, Tracy Gibson, who wears many hats, including responsibilities for Facebook profiling/liaison regarding our website, home-check reserve, van driver and collecting donations.

The charity is keen to attract more volunteers to assist in the shop, drive the vans, carry out home checks and help with collections.

It would also like to relaunch the newsletter and is looking for contributors.