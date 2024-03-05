Tribute to king of comedy Charlie Chaplin goes on tour for Comic Relief

Dee Dee Lee as Charlie Chaplin.

Dee Dee Lee, who once performed her act before royalty for King Charles’ birthday, plans to perform her tribute to Charlie Chaplin's Little Tramp on Red Nose Day, March 15, and over the weekend.

As she tours towns and villages, as well as popping into Lincoln, she will be collecting donations for the Comic Relief charity.

Comic capers, comedy sketches, mimes and crazy dances are planned to entertain and make people laugh.

Dee Dee Lee.

Dee Dee will be joined by her children, Penney and Valentino, in comic character costumes and the Willows Entertainment group will also be joining in the performances in Skegness.

The entertainers will be out and about between 10am and 5pm each day. After Skegness on Friday, they go to Horncastle. Lincoln, Louth, Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Then on Saturday, March 16, they will move on to Boston, Spalding, Market Deeping and Stamford.

On March 17 they will be in Holbeach, Long Sutton and Kings Lynn.

Red Nose Day takes place on March 15.

Along the route there will be surprise visits to events and venues taking part in Red Nose Day.

“There hasn’t been a lot happening in Skegness in recent years for Comic Relief so I thought why not bring Charlie out as he’s the king of comedy,” said Dee Dee.

“My great-grandad, Fred Stamper, was a professional variety entertainer and got permission from Charlie to perform a tribute to him – he even sent Fred a pair of boots.

"Over the years the permission has been passed down and now I have it. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone around the county for this special fundraiser.”

A combined Variety Cabaret & Comedy Night for Comic Relief and Easter is taking place on Thursday, April 4, at Southview Hotel, Parkdean Resorts at 7,30pm. Tickets are £10 and there is an evening dress code, with a bar and table and chairs.

Earlier in the day, also at the Southview Hotel, there is a Big Children's Party Event, from 1pm to 3pm. Tickets for this are £5 each.

At The Southview Hotel, Parkdean Resorts. Skegness. Lincolnshire. PE25 2LA

A special Facebook page for Comic Relief will announce how much has been raised.