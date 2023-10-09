Tribute to teenager from Skegness area who tragically died following collision

Tributes have been paid to a 19-year-old woman from the Skegness area who tragically died following a three-car collision in Lincolnshire.

Lamara Grace Sneddon (right), 19, who sadly died in a collision.

Police reported the sad news that the teenager, named locally as Lamara Grace Sneddon, had passed away on Saturday – just one day before her 20th birthday.

Close friend, Charlotte Heatley, launched a crowdfunding page to help the family, describing Lamara as ‘a light in all our lives, spreading joy wherever she went’.

“My heart is breaking as I write this looking for support for my closest friend Denise and her family,” she said. “I hope our amazing community can help support the Sneddon family at this tragic time.”

Lamara was a former student at King Edwards Academy School, Spilsby, and a dedicated barmaid at Look Out Pub in Winthrope,.

“She loved being around people. Her zest for life shone brightly through her love for swimming, where she won gold medals, and in every moment spent with family and friends,” she said.

“In these tough times, I'm reaching out to our community, for love and support."

The collision involving a white Peugeot Boxer van, a grey Mercedes-Benz E Class car and Lamara’s silver Citroen Xsara car took place last Wednesday on the A52, at the junction with the B1394.

Lincolnshire Police Force Contro Room received a call at 3.24pm.

The road was closed following the collision while emergency services attended.

Four people were taken to hospital, three with serious injuries, including Lamara and the driver of the Mercedes.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with any dashcam footage to get in touch if they haven’t already done so.

“We believe that the van was travelling south on the B1394; the Mercedes was travelling west on the A52; and the Citroen travelling east on the A52 before the incident happened,” police said.

“Anyone who believes they can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting Incident 299 of 4 October.”