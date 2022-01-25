Alford Town FC's Under 12's had a shirt donated by Boston United Community at theirU12 game EMN-220124-140246001

welve-year-old Ted Vines died in a two-vehicle collision on the B1190 at Bardney last Sunday (January 16) when on his way to play for his beloved Alford FC Under 12s.

His family has paid tribute to him, saying he was: “happy, fun and brilliant” who was loved by everyone.

Alford Town’s game against Market Rasen, as with many other of the club’s games over the weekend, including the Under Nines game against Birchwood Colts and Under 10s against HBW United, saw either a minute’s silence or a minute’s applause in memory of Ted before the game.

A shirt with Ted’s name on the back was donated by Boston United at Alford Town’s U12 game, Ted’s team, and Metheringham Football Club also created a pennant flag in Ted’s honour.

EFL League One outfit Lincoln City FC also dedicated a number 14 shirt to Ted at their game on Saturday against Plymouth Argyle. An online JustGiving page has since been set up by Alford Town Football Club in Ted’s name, with an incredible £7,000 raised in less than a week.

All funds raised from this online page will go towards memorial events at the club in Ted’s honour.

A statement from Alford Town F.C has expressed thanks for the support and good wishes the club has received since Ted’s tragic death:

“Alford Town Football Club would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all those who have sent messages of condolence through the club to the Vines family at this incredibly difficult time and for all the amazing donations that have been made to Ted’s Memorial fund via the online Just Giving page.

“In addition, the club greatly appreciates the immensely supportive response of the whole football community across Lincolnshire to this tragedy.

“Our thoughts remain with Paul, Sarah, Will, Charlie and Stella Vines.”