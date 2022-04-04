Tributes have been paid to Lincolnshire firefighter who has sadly passed away

A post on Gainsborough Fire Station’s Facebook page said: “Simon Gibbs' first station was Gainsborough so today we lost one of our own, a true gentleman and friend to so many.
"It is with great sadness we have to confirm the passing of our much respected and loved colleague Watch Manager Simon Gibbs.
"Simon has been fighting bravely a long term health issue, which unfortunately he has lost the battle with.
"Simon passed away at approximately 10.30am on March 29, at St. Barnabas Hospice with his wife, Marina, beside him.
“All our thoughts are with Marina at this time and it is hoped you will understand her wish for privacy at this time so she is able to come to terms with the loss of Simon.
"We will of course communicate funeral arrangements as and when they have been confirmed.”
As a mark of respect, both Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's and Lincolnshire Police's flags were flown at half-mast at Fire and Police HQ at Nettleham.
Tributes were posted to Simon on Facebook.
Nicola Taylor said: “RIP Simon. Lucky to have had the pleasure of working him at the very start of my career.”
John Crowder said: “An absolute legend, who I thankfully had the pleasure to work with, a true gent with a big heart, who would absolutely dislike this demonstration of public affection for him, time now to rest my friend and be at peace. Going to miss you.”