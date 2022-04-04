Tributes have been paid to Lincolnshire firefighter who has sadly passed away

A post on Gainsborough Fire Station’s Facebook page said: “Simon Gibbs' first station was Gainsborough so today we lost one of our own, a true gentleman and friend to so many.

"It is with great sadness we have to confirm the passing of our much respected and loved colleague Watch Manager Simon Gibbs.

"Simon has been fighting bravely a long term health issue, which unfortunately he has lost the battle with.

Simon Gibbs, a watch manager for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, has sadly passed away

"Simon passed away at approximately 10.30am on March 29, at St. Barnabas Hospice with his wife, Marina, beside him.

“All our thoughts are with Marina at this time and it is hoped you will understand her wish for privacy at this time so she is able to come to terms with the loss of Simon.

"We will of course communicate funeral arrangements as and when they have been confirmed.”

As a mark of respect, both Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's and Lincolnshire Police's flags were flown at half-mast at Fire and Police HQ at Nettleham.

Tributes were posted to Simon on Facebook.

Nicola Taylor said: “RIP Simon. Lucky to have had the pleasure of working him at the very start of my career.”