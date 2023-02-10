Tributes paid after death of Skegness-born actor who starred in TV comedy 'Yes Minister'

Writer Benjamin Peel , family friend and son local actor Edward Peel, has spoken of how he will miss his “many stories of old Skegness and, above all, his wickedly funny recollections of his acting career.”According to Mr Peel, his love of the stage and screen stemmed from his parents, who were involved in the Skegness Playgoers. He trained at RADA but also did his stint of National Service in the RAF before his long and distinguished career in film, TV and particularly theatre.As well Yes Minister, his on-screeen appearances included Squadron, Minder, McVicar, Buffalo Girls, Stay Lucky and Nuns on the Run to name a few.On stage his many credits include Comedians, As You Like It, The Taming of the Shrew, Oh! What a Lovely War, Nicholas Nickleby, Major Barbara, She Stoops to Conquer, Gaslight and many more.