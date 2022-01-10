Tributes paid after well-known Skegness campaigner for the coast dies

Tributes have been paid to Paul Marshall, president of Coastal Access for All, following his recent death.

In recent years Paul Marshall - a mobility scooter user - was president of the local Coastal Access for All (CAFA) group.

He organised numerous beach cleans over the years as well as campaigning to re-open a stretch of the Coastal Path and make others accessible.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil Gaskell - who later became chairman of the group after he and his wife, Judi, joined Paul on a beach clean in 2011 - led the tributes.

"When we first met Paul in 2011 after his call for volunteers to help keep the beach tidy, he had already organized the clearance of the overgrown and impassable promenade from the Seaview ramp to the North Shore Golf Course ramp, using volunteers from, amongst others, the army cadets," recalled Phil.

"We joined the ever enthusiastic Paul in Coastal Access for All, putting on regular CAFA beach cleans eight times a year at Skegness and Winthorpe, as well as supporting businesses, schools and colleges to put on their own clean ups.

"Paul was instrumental in securing funding, which allowed CAFA to build up an impressive collection of equipment for cleaning the beaches from the pier to Winthorpe and beyond and to loan out to other groups wishing to help.

"We also knew Paul as a lover of all types of music and a stalwart supporter of brass band concerts, local gigs, Skegness Folk Club and Buskers Ball."

Paul was also a lifelong socialist who was instrumental in the rebirth of the dormant local Labour group.

He ran the U3A history group with Judi Gaskell and was always keen to discover new things, especially about Skegness.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham said he and the Mayoress were saddened to hear the news.

"I've known Paul and his hard work and dedication to CAFA and beach cleaning since we moved to Skegness," he said.

"His death is a sad loss not only to his family and friends but also to the town."

Also paying tributes on social media was local artist and photographer John Byford. He said: "Paul was a proper gentleman and an ambassador for the town, always working hard to make Skegness a better place.

"He was also a great lover and promoter of the arts, always giving his full support to our festivals.

"He will be missed by a great many people."

Among the many other tributes was one from former Tower Gardens manager Carl Lawrence.

He said: "Our paths crossed many times when I was Tower Gardens manager.

"You were always a great supporter of all that went off there and throughout Skegness."

Coun Mark Anderson said: "A true socialist who put himself last and the community first."

And Steve Andrews, manager of the Hildreds Centre, said: "He was a good ambassador for the town.