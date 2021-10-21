Tributes paid at Sleaford Town Awards night

The 2021 Sleaford Town Awards ceremony was held at the Town Hall, with reduced numbers to allow covid social distancing, although it was an advance on last year where the awards had to be done individually and recorded on video for a ‘vertual’ ceremony.

It is a partnership between Sleaford Town Council and the Sleaford Standard and thanks go to all the sponsors.

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates welcomed guests and said, as ever it has been extremely difficult for judges to choose the winners from so many deserving candidates nominated by the public. “These awards each show us the hug amount of good work that is being done in Sleaford in numerous ways.”

The Sleaford Town Award winners. EMN-211015-095237001

The evening was rounded off with some amazing acapella vocal harmonies by Kesteven and Sleaford High School student trio, Jinx.

The winners were: Employer of the Year - Mountain Ash Care Group, who run Ashdene and Oakdene care homes.

Carer of the Year - Keira and Cain Dodsworth, who made a tearful acceptance on the anniversary of their mum’s admission to hospital.

Overcoming Adversity Award - Ryan Blankley, who spoke about his overcoming anxiety and depression to set up the Paws and Pints walking group for men’s mental health.

Sleaford Islamic Society receive the Community Award from sponsors Castle Print. EMN-211015-095552001

Community Award - Sleaford Islamic Society. Young Community Volunteer Award - Daniel and Imogen Harris for their litter picking efforts. Environmental Award - Roberta Bray and Plastic Free Sleaford.

Sports Team/Club of the Year - the successful Kesteven and Sleaford High School rowing team. Sports Coach of the Year - Shaun Fisher. Sports Individual of the Year - Graham Park. Young Sports Individual of the Year - teenage tennis ace Sophie Munks.

A Mayor’s Special Award for outstanding efforts for the town went to Jade Hope, who has led the campaign for women’s safety in Sleaford.

Young Sleafordian of the Year went to High School student Liliana Jackson who has battled with long covid and spoken out to raise awareness of its effects on young people.

Ryan Blankley (right) receives the Overcoming Adversity Award from Stephen Tapley of sponsors William Alvey School. EMN-211015-095540001

When asked about her toughest time she recalled: “On Christmas Day I had to go to A&E because I had heart palpitations, chest cramps, a horrific rash and vomiting. It was about 10am and really quite traumatic and then the docto told me that it was all in my head and I was imagining it and he wouldn’t give me any pain medicine because I was too young for it and sent me home for Christmas.”

Sleafordian of the Year went to energetic chairman of Sleaford Museum and Sleaford Model Railway Club, Mark Bamford.

He said: “I am massively surprised, honoured and humbled.” He insisted the achievements were a team effort by the organisations with unfailing support of the museum, civic trust and model railway club.

He accepted the award on behalf of the achievements of the voluntary sector during the last two years, saying: “Without the mobilisation of a selfless band of volunteers in so many areas, the recovery from the pandemic and movement to some sort of normality would be so much slower and more difficult.”

Jilly and Michael Hunt of Mountain Ash Care Group receive their Employer of the Year Award from sponsor Clear Round Media. EMN-211015-095604001

Shaun Fisher won Sports Coach of the Year, sponsored by Sleaford Town Council and presented by Town Crier and compere John Griffiths. EMN-211015-095400001

Mark Bamford is Sleafordian of the Year, with Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates. EMN-211015-095257001

Jamie Shaw of sponsors Sleaford Town FC presents the Young Sports Individual Award to Sophie Munks. EMN-211015-095424001

Roberta Bray (left) of Plastic Free Sleaford wins the Environmental Award presented by sponsors William Alvey School. EMN-211015-095454001

Graham Park was winner of the Sports Individual Award, presented by sponsors Millstream Square. EMN-211015-095412001

Jade Hope received a Mayor's Special Award, pictured with Mayor of Sleaford Coun Robert Oates. EMN-211015-095331001

Keira and Cain Dodsworth win Care of the Year Award, presented by sponsors Sleaford Islamic Society. EMN-211015-095528001

Daniel Harris and mum on behalf of his sister Imogen who won the Young Community Volunteer Award, presented by sponsors Sleaford Town FC. EMN-211015-095442001

Young Sleafordian of the Year was Liliana Jackson, presented by sponsor Deputy Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Linda Edwards-Shea. EMN-211015-095343001