Tributes paid at Sleaford Town Awards night

The 2021 Sleaford Town Awards ceremony was held at the Town Hall, with reduced numbers to allow covid social distancing, although it was an advance on last year where the awards had to be done individually and recorded on video for a ‘vertual’ ceremony.
It is a partnership between Sleaford Town Council and the Sleaford Standard and thanks go to all the sponsors.
Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates welcomed guests and said, as ever it has been extremely difficult for judges to choose the winners from so many deserving candidates nominated by the public. “These awards each show us the hug amount of good work that is being done in Sleaford in numerous ways.”
The evening was rounded off with some amazing acapella vocal harmonies by Kesteven and Sleaford High School student trio, Jinx.
The winners were: Employer of the Year - Mountain Ash Care Group, who run Ashdene and Oakdene care homes.
Carer of the Year - Keira and Cain Dodsworth, who made a tearful acceptance on the anniversary of their mum’s admission to hospital.
Overcoming Adversity Award - Ryan Blankley, who spoke about his overcoming anxiety and depression to set up the Paws and Pints walking group for men’s mental health.
Community Award - Sleaford Islamic Society. Young Community Volunteer Award - Daniel and Imogen Harris for their litter picking efforts. Environmental Award - Roberta Bray and Plastic Free Sleaford.
Sports Team/Club of the Year - the successful Kesteven and Sleaford High School rowing team. Sports Coach of the Year - Shaun Fisher. Sports Individual of the Year - Graham Park. Young Sports Individual of the Year - teenage tennis ace Sophie Munks.
A Mayor’s Special Award for outstanding efforts for the town went to Jade Hope, who has led the campaign for women’s safety in Sleaford.
Young Sleafordian of the Year went to High School student Liliana Jackson who has battled with long covid and spoken out to raise awareness of its effects on young people.
When asked about her toughest time she recalled: “On Christmas Day I had to go to A&E because I had heart palpitations, chest cramps, a horrific rash and vomiting. It was about 10am and really quite traumatic and then the docto told me that it was all in my head and I was imagining it and he wouldn’t give me any pain medicine because I was too young for it and sent me home for Christmas.”
Sleafordian of the Year went to energetic chairman of Sleaford Museum and Sleaford Model Railway Club, Mark Bamford.
He said: “I am massively surprised, honoured and humbled.” He insisted the achievements were a team effort by the organisations with unfailing support of the museum, civic trust and model railway club.
He accepted the award on behalf of the achievements of the voluntary sector during the last two years, saying: “Without the mobilisation of a selfless band of volunteers in so many areas, the recovery from the pandemic and movement to some sort of normality would be so much slower and more difficult.”
