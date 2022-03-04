Tributes have been paid after the passing of Coun Gerry Ives who was elected to Saxilby Parish Council in 2015

Coun Gerry Ives passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday, February 24.

Coun Ives was born in December 1946 and had lived in Saxilby for 36 years and during that time, he became a well-known figure around the village.

He was elected to the parish council in the election of May 2015 and served until the end.

He was a passionate member of the council and was proud to serve the people of Saxilby, having never thought he would be elected by the voters of the parish.

During his time on the parish council, Coun Ives served on every council committee including a period as vice-chairman of the Planning Committee and served the council with distinction.

He was also chairman of the Emergency Planning Committee at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and led the committee as it responded to the challenge and implemented the successful Community Support Scheme, working alongside Saxilby and Ingleby Good Neighbour Scheme.

Coun Ives wore his council name badge with pride and became a mine of facts and information on many aspects of the parish and parish life.

Before, and during, his time on the council, Coun Ives was also one of the driving forces behind Saxilby’s Neighbourhood Development Plan, which was made in 2017 and is used alongside the Local Plan by the planning authority to determine planning applications for the area.

Coun Ives leaves behind a daughter, Amy.

Parish council chairman, David Cotton, said: "Gerry was a character and a 'one off.'

“I had known Gerry for close on 30 years and what you saw was what you got.

"He was passionate about the things he believed in and was very determined.

"I am proud and privileged to have known him and call him a friend.

“May he rest in peace and rise in glory."

The parish council has also launched a Just Giving page to raise £1,500 which will help fund a permanent memorial to Coun Ives in the village of Saxilby.