Tributes paid to popular former mayor's officer at Boston Borough Council

​Tributes have been paid to a highly regarded and popular member of the team at Boston Borough Council following his death, aged 72.

A photo of Alex Wilson provided to The Standard by his family.

Alex Wilson, of Kirton, worked for the authority for almost 20 years as a mayor’s officer.

In the role, Alex provided serving Mayors of Boston with a range of support, including driving them to events and looking after the mayoral chains.

Advertisement

After stepping down from the post in 2018, his involvement with the council continued, with him becoming an elections officer to assist the authority at election times.

Following his death, the current Mayor of Boston, Coun Anne Dorrian, was among those to speak in honour of his memory.

Advertisement

She said Alex served each of his mayors with ‘dedication, loyalty, and diligence’.

"He was an extremely popular man who always had a smile and a cheery word for everyone that he met,” she said.

Advertisement

"Having known Alex for a number of years, I last met him just before Christmas at a Wombles event and although he’d recently received some bad news about his health, he was determined to remain as upbeat and positive as possible. That was the type of man that he was.”

"On behalf of the residents of Boston borough, I would like to take this opportunity to send Alex’s wife and family our sincere condolences," she added.

Advertisement

James Gilbert, assistant director for corporate for the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of Alex Wilson who previously worked for Boston Borough Council for many years as a mayor’s officer and more recently, during elections.

"He was a popular member of staff during his time at Boston Borough Council and he went on to be involved with Boston United as an official matchday hospitality steward.

Advertisement

“Our thoughts are with Alex’s friends and family at this very sad time.”

Craig Singleton, club secretary for Boston United, said Alex had made himself a ‘key part’ of match days in a relatively short period of time.

Advertisement

"He made a big impact and was very popular,” he said.