Tributes paid to popular Louth motor trader Philip Roper

He was born in Golborne, Lancashire in 1954 to mother Margery and father William, both of whom were heavily involved in the country’s World War Two defence.

Margery worked in a factory manufacturing tanks while his father William, a conscientious objector due to his religious beliefs, was a medical paratrooper.

Philip, along with his parents and siblings Audrey, Peter and Paul, moved to Boundary Road in Scartho in 1959 where he attended primary school and, later, Tollbar School.

A life-long fan of motorbikes, he would visit Cadwell Park many times to watch the racing there.

Philip attended Grimsby College of Technology where he studied Mechanics, graduating in 1976.

His career in the motor industry began with an apprenticeship with Roland C. Bellamy Ltd Jaguar dealership in Grimsby, where he initially worked in the workshop.

Amusingly, his career in sales began when he would sneak into the showroom on a Saturday morning and pose as a salesman, and using his persuasive powers, was able to negotiate a sales role for himself.

From there, he moved on to the role of sales manager at John Darkes Ltd in Louth in 1986, where he worked until 2001 when he took a step back from the role due to health reasons.

Philip married his wife Karen in 1983, having four children - Ben, Emma, Harriet and Joseph - and later three grandchildren, Alfie, 12, Millie, 10 and William, 3.

He then set up his own car dealership - Philip Roper Motors Ltd - from the family’s home in Market Rasen, where they lived for many years.

Over the years he also worked for other local dealerships in Louth including Louth VW, Apple Cars and NT Shaw of Louth.

He would often be seen attending Louth market with his cars most weekends.

Philip sadly died just one month after retiring on Saturday March 19.

His funeral will be held at St James Church, Louth on Thursday April 14 at 12.30pm, followed by a wake at Louth Cricket Club at 1.30pm. The burial will take place in Grimsby, with family only in attendance.

Donations are invited for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, and people are invited to wear a purple item of clothing as a tribute to Philip’s favourite colour.