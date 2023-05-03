Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman and dear friend'

​Tributes have been paid to a former councillor, who has died at the age of 97.

Tony Turner with Caistor Mayor Jon Wright at an event in Lincoln Cathedral ahead of his retirement from Lincolnshire County Council

​Tony Turner MBE had been involved in local politics for almost 70 years, when he retired just three years ago.

He got his first taste of local politics when he was elected to the former Cleethorpes Borough Council in 1954 and was later elected to Humberside County Council.

In 1960, he became the youngest ever Mayor of Cleethorpes.

In the same year, he became a magistrate and was later chairman of the bench.

During his 25 years as a county councillor, he represented the North Wold division, serving Caistor and the surrounding villages.

Caistor Mayor, Jon Wright said: “He did so much, not just for Caistor, but all towns and villages whilst he was in his position, always attending our monthly meeting with a smile that lit the room up.

“His impact was positive, he left no stone unturned to help out many a situation.

“He will be wholeheartedly missed; he was a true gentleman and dear friend.”

Tom Smith succeeded Mr Turner as county councillor for North Wold.

He said: “Although I sadly didn’t know Tony personally, I knew of him by reputation and the high regard he was held in across the political divide. As I said when I was given the honour of representing the good people of the north Wold division I had, and still do have, some very big shoes to fill.