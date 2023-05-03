Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
1 hour ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
6 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
6 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
21 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
21 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies

Tributes paid to ‘true gentleman and dear friend'

​Tributes have been paid to a former councillor, who has died at the age of 97.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:00 BST
Tony Turner with Caistor Mayor Jon Wright at an event in Lincoln Cathedral ahead of his retirement from Lincolnshire County CouncilTony Turner with Caistor Mayor Jon Wright at an event in Lincoln Cathedral ahead of his retirement from Lincolnshire County Council
Tony Turner with Caistor Mayor Jon Wright at an event in Lincoln Cathedral ahead of his retirement from Lincolnshire County Council

Tony Turner MBE had been involved in local politics for almost 70 years, when he retired just three years ago.

He got his first taste of local politics when he was elected to the former Cleethorpes Borough Council in 1954 and was later elected to Humberside County Council.

In 1960, he became the youngest ever Mayor of Cleethorpes.

Most Popular

In the same year, he became a magistrate and was later chairman of the bench.

During his 25 years as a county councillor, he represented the North Wold division, serving Caistor and the surrounding villages.

Caistor Mayor, Jon Wright said: “He did so much, not just for Caistor, but all towns and villages whilst he was in his position, always attending our monthly meeting with a smile that lit the room up.

“His impact was positive, he left no stone unturned to help out many a situation.

“He will be wholeheartedly missed; he was a true gentleman and dear friend.”

Tom Smith succeeded Mr Turner as county councillor for North Wold.

He said: “Although I sadly didn’t know Tony personally, I knew of him by reputation and the high regard he was held in across the political divide. As I said when I was given the honour of representing the good people of the north Wold division I had, and still do have, some very big shoes to fill.

“My thoughts are with all of Tony’s family at this very sad time and they have my deepest and most sincere condolences.”

Related topics:Tony Turner MBEMayor