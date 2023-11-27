Tributes paid to 'warm and approachable' Gainsborough Mayor after losing cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to Gainsborough’s Mayor, Coun Tim Davies, who has passed away after battling cancer.

Coun Tim Davies served as the Mayor of Gainsborough for the municipal years 2007/08, 2010/11 and 2023.

He passed away on Saturday, November 25.

A spokesman from Gainsborough Town Council said: “It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our Mayor, Coun Tim Davies.

“It is an immense loss for our community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Tim's family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

“He was a true advocate for our town, tirelessly working towards its betterment and the welfare of its residents.

“His unwavering commitment to Gainsborough will always be remembered and cherished.

“Coun Davies was known for his warm and approachable nature. He always made time to listen to the concerns and ideas of our residents, ensuring that their voices were heard and represented. His dedication to public service and the well-being of our community was truly exemplary.

“During this period of mourning, we kindly request that you keep Coun Tim Davies's family in your thoughts and respect their privacy.”

Coun Richard Craig, leader of the town council, said: “Across the years Tim served as Mayor, district and town councillor, while also devoting much of his time to supporting many community and voluntary sector organisations in and around our town.

“Tim was passionate about Gainsborough and always wanted to do the right thing by the town, and its people. Known by many, he will be missed by many, along with all his fellow councillors.

“Heartfelt thanks should be expressed for all of his hard work across the years and the unwavering support and guidance he always gave.

“Most importantly though, to express our deepest sympathy and kind wishes to all of his family in this difficult time, along with his friends also. Our thoughts are with you. You will be missed Tim. Rest peacefully.”